BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 16.3 million shares
BUY 12.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------
SELL 4.1 million shares (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.