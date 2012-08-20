Beyond phones and 5G, mobile world seeks to reinvent itself
* Mobile operators chase new sources of growth beyond data plans
TOKYO, Aug 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 8.5 million shares BUY 8.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 500,000 shares
* Mobile operators chase new sources of growth beyond data plans
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves