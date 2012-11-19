BRIEF-Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
TOKYO, Nov 20 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 14.8 million shares SELL 7.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 7.7 million shares
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Boutique advisers specialising in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape.