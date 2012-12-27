BRIEF-Arch Capital Group Reports Q4 EPS $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Dec 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.3 million shares SELL 8.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 2.2 million shares
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* On feb 8, declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: