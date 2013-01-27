Carmakers eye more UK suppliers to handle hard Brexit
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are tariffs
TOKYO, Jan 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 23.7 million shares SELL 14.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 9.5 million shares
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are tariffs
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers likely maintained a brisk pace of hiring in February and boosted wages for workers, which is expected to give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration