BRIEF-Anna Protopapas to join Bioverativ board of directors
* Bioverativ Inc - Appointment brings Bioverativ's total number of directors to five, four of whom are independent
TOKYO, March 6 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 19.2 million shares SELL 15.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 3.4 million shares
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc and Pharmachoice enter into Canada's first exclusive pharmacy distribution agreement for medical cannabis
* Office Depot Inc - Has reached a two-year agreement with Zimmerman Advertising, LLC as its advertising and media agency of record