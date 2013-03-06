BRIEF-Kellogg Co says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $12.4 mln -SEC filing
* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
TOKYO, March 7 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 31.5 million shares SELL 15.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 15.6 million shares
* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.