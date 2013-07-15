UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
TOKYO, July 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.7 million shares SELL 13.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 0.2 million shares
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering controls. * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual result
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.