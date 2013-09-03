BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO, Sept 4 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.0 million shares BUY 11.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 3.4 million shares
* Orion group holdings, inc. Reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$820.7 million ($26.42 million)
COPENHAGEN, March 9 Growth at Denmark's Lego slowed to just six percent in 2016 from more than 25 percent the previous year, preventing it from overtaking Barbie doll maker Mattel as the world's biggest toymaker.