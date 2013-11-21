BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO, Nov 22 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 14.7 million shares SELL 11.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 3.4 million shares
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S