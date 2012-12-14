UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
TOKYO Dec 14 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in December likely settled at 9,720.36, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)