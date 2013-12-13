Winton CEO defends firm from Buffett criticism of fees, returns
* Harding says Winton offers lower fees, "creditable" returns
TOKYO Dec 13 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in December were forecast to settle at 15,303.19, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday.
* Harding says Winton offers lower fees, "creditable" returns
LONDON, March 3 Frexit, Grexit or jitters about Quitaly - existential threats to the euro are remote but investors are still looking for clever ways to protect themselves against the risk of a euro dropout.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)