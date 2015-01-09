* Trust banks bought biggest amount since 2008

* GPIF, semi-public pension funds seen buyers - analysts

* Foreigners' net buying stands at 852.692 bln yen vs 15 trln yen in 2013

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Jan 9 Trust banks, managing corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, last year made their largest net purchases of Japanese stocks since 2008, exchange data showed on Friday.

They bought a net 2.785 trillion yen in 2014, according to data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with purchases of 21.629 trillion yen outstripping sales totaling 18.844 trillion yen.

Analysts said the $1.1 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, which last year said it would raise the allocation for domestic stocks in its portfolio from 12 percent to 25 percent, was accumulating Japanese stocks.

Other asset managers, like semi-public pension funds and Japan Post Insurance, or Kampo, have followed GPIF's lead, they said.

"The three semi-public pension funds were seen buying, following suit by increasing their allocations for Japanese stocks before being merged into the GPIF," said Shingo Kumazawa, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid Associations, the Pension Fund Association for Local Government Officials and the Private School Mutual Aid System will be merged into the GPIF in October.

While trust banks increased purchases, net buying by foreign investors fell sharply to 852.692 billion yen in 2014 from 15 trillion yen in 2013, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stimulus policies sparked a stock market boom.

Foreigners net puchases were less because global macro funds started selling Japanese stocks around March to pocket profits from 2013, Kumazawa said. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)