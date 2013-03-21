TOKYO, March 21 Yields on benchmark Japanese government bonds hit a near-decade low on Thursday, driven by mounting expectations that new Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will buy more bonds as part of a bold easing policy to pull the country out of deflation.

The 10-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.580 percent, its lowest level since June 2003.

Ten-year JGB futures climbed as much as 16 ticks to a record high of 145.56. They were up 10 ticks at 145.50.