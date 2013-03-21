BRIEF-Covanta Holding prices senior notes due 2025
* Says pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
TOKYO, March 21 Yields on benchmark Japanese government bonds hit a near-decade low on Thursday, driven by mounting expectations that new Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will buy more bonds as part of a bold easing policy to pull the country out of deflation.
The 10-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.580 percent, its lowest level since June 2003.
Ten-year JGB futures climbed as much as 16 ticks to a record high of 145.56. They were up 10 ticks at 145.50.
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney Office for the Central District of Illinois said, and the company's stock fell.