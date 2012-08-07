(Adds trader's comments)

TOKYO Aug 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trading in derivatives including Topix futures and Japanese government bond futures for more than an hour on Tuesday morning, suffering a glitch for the second time in six months.

Trading resumed at 10.55 am Tokyo time (0155 GMT).

A Tokyo Stock Exchange spokeswoman said the exchange was still investigating the problem.

Trading in Nikkei futures was not affected because they are traded on the Osaka Securities Exchange.

The last time the Tokyo Stock Exchange was hit by a glitch was on Feb. 2 when cash-share trading was halted in the morning session. In that case, trading in some 240 shares and instruments was affected.

Tuesday's suspension was the biggest for derivatives trading since July 2008 and the first such incident for the derivatives trading system installed in October 2009, a spokesman for the Tokyo bourse said.

The latest glitch did not affect cash trading, with both the Nikkei average and the Topix up 0.6 percent after Tuesday's morning session.

Some cash traders said trading volume in the cash market was affected by the suspension in futures trading. Volume on the Topix was light by the midday break, at 39 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

But a senior derivatives dealer said: "It wasn't a huge disruption because there wasn't a lot of volume in the first place ... In terms of directional guys, they play more on Nikkei than Topix."

The September 10-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.19 points to 144.25, back below their 14-day moving average after closing above it for two sessions. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)