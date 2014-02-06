TOKYO Feb 6 A sharp fall in the Tokyo stock
market has been a rude awakening for investors who had bet 2014
would see Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's massive stimulus
finally bear fruit.
The Nikkei average underperformed most peers around
the world and fell below major technical support lines this
week, adding to a growing sense that the Japanese market has
entered a vicious cycle.
After its remarkable gains of 57 percent in 2013, the Nikkei
has dropped 13 percent since the start of this year, losing more
than twice as much as U.S. S&P 500 Index, which has
fallen about five percent.
The Nikkei has fallen through support levels that had not
been broken since its rally began in late 2012 on hopes on Abe's
bold policy.
Yutaka Yoshino, chief technical analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities, said the break in support was inconclusive, and
reckoned an underlying upward trend was still intact.
"The 200-day moving average line itself is still on a rising
trend. Unless the Nikkei stays below the line for a longer term,
it doesn't indicate that the market has entered a downtrend,"
Yoshino said. "The market has entered a short-term correction
phase, say, one to two months."
FATIGUE, DOUBTS SET IN
Foreign investors have led the selling, tired of waiting for
stronger buying from Japanese retail investors, and worried that
a scheduled rise in the consumption tax in April will hit the
economy, and the stronger yen will hurt Japan's exporters.
"The markets are signaling that the economic stimulus
package from the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan
wouldn't be enough to support Japan's economy after the tax
burden this April," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.
The yen's renewed rise stems from safe-haven buying related
to the emerging market selloff, and also unwinding of yen-funded
carry trades.
While the Nikkei may look oversold on some parameters,
analysts said the downtrend would persist as long as emerging
markets remained under pressure.
A rising yen would sow fresh doubts about the BOJ's ability
to reach its inflation targets and revive growth.
"The Nikkei-Yen/dollar correlation has become a double-edged
sword with the emerging market contagion forcing the yen
stronger," Jefferies strategist Sean Darby wrote this week.
At some point, Darby said, the BOJ would need to break that
correlation with the yen by causing the government bond yield
curve to steepen, through higher wages and balance-sheet
expansion. That would dictate what the stock market did.
"In essence, the BOJ has to move the bubble from the bond
market to the equity market," he wrote.
HIGH BETA MARKET
The Nikkei has even underperformed other Asian markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
has fallen about 7 percent this year.
On Thursday, the Nikkei ended down 0.2 percent and stayed
near a fresh four-month intraday low marked earlier in the week.
It has fallen below major supports this week, such as the
200-day moving average near 14,430, and the 26-week average near
14,815.
Traders said the selling was led by foreign players. Last
year they had flocked to Japanese markets, buying a massive 15.8
trillion yen, their largest net buying in at least a decade,
according to Ministry of Finance data.
But in the last week of January they sold a net 751.9
billion yen ($7.4 billion), their heaviest net selling since
June 2010.
Foreign investors had been hoping that Japanese retail
investors, who sold a net 8.5 trillion yen of shares last year,
would return to the market with help of a tax incentive scheme
introduced in January. But, while some have crept back, their
buying has not offset concerns about the broader emerging
markets rout.
The yen, whose weakness is crucial to the success of
Abe's three-pronged economic stimulus, has rallied 3 percent
against the dollar this year, reversing a third of losses since
June last year.
Japanese shares have meanwhile become extremely vulnerable
to external shocks since Abe began his gamble to kick-start the
economy with massive money printing.
The Nikkei's volatility has been constantly higher than many
of its peers ever since Abe took power. Its 66-day historical
volatility is around 13.5 percent, having rarely dropped below
13 percent in the past year.
In contrast, the same volatility gauge for the S&P 500 index
and South Korea's Kospi has stayed below 12
percent throughout this period and last stood at 8.4 percent at
9.4 percent respectively.
Thus while the Nikkei tends to outperform many other markets
when global equities are rising, it also tends to be severely
hit when the tide reverses.
"Japanese equities have become 'Asia's cyclical stocks',"
said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons
Asset Management.
That also implies heightened volatility, which could take
the market quickly above its key trend line supports on swings
in external factors, such as emerging markets or U.S. job data.
The market looks cheap in the near-term. The 14-day RSI, or
relative strength index, has dipped below 30, a level seen as a
sign of an oversold market.
Michiro Naito, executive director of equity derivatives
strategy at JPMorgan, said foreign players are buying call
out-of-the-money options, a strategy adopted when investors turn
bullish.
"Most investors think that the market is bottoming out at
the current level," Naito said. "When the RSI falls this far,
people feel comfortable buying back."
(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and; Additional reporting by Tomo
Uetake in Tokyo; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Simon
Cameron-Moore)