TOKYO Feb 6 A sharp fall in the Tokyo stock market has been a rude awakening for investors who had bet 2014 would see Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's massive stimulus finally bear fruit.

The Nikkei average underperformed most peers around the world and fell below major technical support lines this week, adding to a growing sense that the Japanese market has entered a vicious cycle.

After its remarkable gains of 57 percent in 2013, the Nikkei has dropped 13 percent since the start of this year, losing more than twice as much as U.S. S&P 500 Index, which has fallen about five percent.

The Nikkei has fallen through support levels that had not been broken since its rally began in late 2012 on hopes on Abe's bold policy.

Yutaka Yoshino, chief technical analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the break in support was inconclusive, and reckoned an underlying upward trend was still intact.

"The 200-day moving average line itself is still on a rising trend. Unless the Nikkei stays below the line for a longer term, it doesn't indicate that the market has entered a downtrend," Yoshino said. "The market has entered a short-term correction phase, say, one to two months."

FATIGUE, DOUBTS SET IN

Foreign investors have led the selling, tired of waiting for stronger buying from Japanese retail investors, and worried that a scheduled rise in the consumption tax in April will hit the economy, and the stronger yen will hurt Japan's exporters.

"The markets are signaling that the economic stimulus package from the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan wouldn't be enough to support Japan's economy after the tax burden this April," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

The yen's renewed rise stems from safe-haven buying related to the emerging market selloff, and also unwinding of yen-funded carry trades.

While the Nikkei may look oversold on some parameters, analysts said the downtrend would persist as long as emerging markets remained under pressure.

A rising yen would sow fresh doubts about the BOJ's ability to reach its inflation targets and revive growth.

"The Nikkei-Yen/dollar correlation has become a double-edged sword with the emerging market contagion forcing the yen stronger," Jefferies strategist Sean Darby wrote this week.

At some point, Darby said, the BOJ would need to break that correlation with the yen by causing the government bond yield curve to steepen, through higher wages and balance-sheet expansion. That would dictate what the stock market did.

"In essence, the BOJ has to move the bubble from the bond market to the equity market," he wrote.

HIGH BETA MARKET

The Nikkei has even underperformed other Asian markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has fallen about 7 percent this year.

On Thursday, the Nikkei ended down 0.2 percent and stayed near a fresh four-month intraday low marked earlier in the week. It has fallen below major supports this week, such as the 200-day moving average near 14,430, and the 26-week average near 14,815.

Traders said the selling was led by foreign players. Last year they had flocked to Japanese markets, buying a massive 15.8 trillion yen, their largest net buying in at least a decade, according to Ministry of Finance data.

But in the last week of January they sold a net 751.9 billion yen ($7.4 billion), their heaviest net selling since June 2010.

Foreign investors had been hoping that Japanese retail investors, who sold a net 8.5 trillion yen of shares last year, would return to the market with help of a tax incentive scheme introduced in January. But, while some have crept back, their buying has not offset concerns about the broader emerging markets rout.

The yen, whose weakness is crucial to the success of Abe's three-pronged economic stimulus, has rallied 3 percent against the dollar this year, reversing a third of losses since June last year.

Japanese shares have meanwhile become extremely vulnerable to external shocks since Abe began his gamble to kick-start the economy with massive money printing.

The Nikkei's volatility has been constantly higher than many of its peers ever since Abe took power. Its 66-day historical volatility is around 13.5 percent, having rarely dropped below 13 percent in the past year.

In contrast, the same volatility gauge for the S&P 500 index and South Korea's Kospi has stayed below 12 percent throughout this period and last stood at 8.4 percent at 9.4 percent respectively.

Thus while the Nikkei tends to outperform many other markets when global equities are rising, it also tends to be severely hit when the tide reverses.

"Japanese equities have become 'Asia's cyclical stocks'," said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management.

That also implies heightened volatility, which could take the market quickly above its key trend line supports on swings in external factors, such as emerging markets or U.S. job data.

The market looks cheap in the near-term. The 14-day RSI, or relative strength index, has dipped below 30, a level seen as a sign of an oversold market.

Michiro Naito, executive director of equity derivatives strategy at JPMorgan, said foreign players are buying call out-of-the-money options, a strategy adopted when investors turn bullish.

"Most investors think that the market is bottoming out at the current level," Naito said. "When the RSI falls this far, people feel comfortable buying back."

(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and; Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Simon Cameron-Moore)