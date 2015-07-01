By Tomo Uetake
| TOKYO, July 1
TOKYO, July 1 WisdomTree Investments, the
world's sixth-largest exchange-traded fund provider, said on
Wednesday it was opening an office in Tokyo, joining a growing
number of foreign asset management firms looking to tap business
chances created by Abenomics.
The New York-based company, with about $63.7 billion in
assets under management globally, has hired Jesper Koll, a
high-profile former Japanese equity strategist at JPMorgan known
for his bullish view on Japanese stocks, to head the Tokyo
business.
WisdomTree manages some $19 billion in Japan-focused
investments and is a leader in dividend-weighted "Smart Beta"
ETFs. Its Japan Hedged Equity ETF has $18.1 billion in
assets.
"Japan is evolving rapidly as an investment market and
Japanese investors are looking for new investment solutions.
WisdomTree is a firm of thoughtful, research-driven investment
solutions and I am excited to help bring this story to Japan,"
Koll said in a statement.
Koll, a German national who speaks fluent Japanese,
previously held senior economist and strategist positions at
Merrill Lynch and the Tiger Fund in Japan.
He has had a seat on several Japanese government advisory
committees and is one of the few non-Japanese members of the
Keizai Doyukai, the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.
Foreign asset management firms have been rushing to Japan as
Japanese investors look to increase their investment in riskier
assets after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's radical stimulus
programme brought down domestic bond yields.
Boston-based Acadian Asset Management started business in
Japan in November.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Alan Raybould)