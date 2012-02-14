TOKYO Feb 14 The yen fell about 45 pips and the dollar last fetched 77.93 yen after the Bank of Japan loosened monetary policy on Tuesday by topping up asset purchases in the face of mounting political pressure.

Traders cited broad-based yen-selling by macro funds and leveraged accounts. Offers in the pair were seen at 78.00 yen, they said.

The euro also gained 0.3 percent on the yen in the wake of the BOJ move to last trade at 102.56 yen. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)