TOKYO May 16 The yield on two-year Japanese government bonds fell to a seven-year low below 0.10 percent on Wednesday on growing concerns that Greece might eventually exit the euro zone and on speculation that the Bank of Japan may take additional easing steps.

The two-year yield fell to 0.095 percent, below the 0.10 percent mark, which has served as a floor for the yield because the Bank of Japan pays that much interest on banks' deposits at the central bank. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)