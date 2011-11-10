TOKYO Nov 10 An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Thursday produced a highest accepted yield of 2.17 percent, with 62.1794 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said.

Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 2.17 pct Issue price 100.79 Coupon rate 2.20 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 62.1794 pct Total bids 1.5658 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.8 billion yen Issue date Nov 15 Maturity date March 20, 2051

For more information on Japanese government bond auction history, click on (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)