TOKYO, Sept 6 Ten-year Japanese government bond futures hit a 10-month high above 142.90 on Tuesday on safe-haven demand amid increasing concerns over Europe's debt crisis and global recession fears.

September JGB futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.18 point at 142.97 after hitting a 10-month high of 142.99.

The 10-year yield dipped 1.5 basis points to 0.995 percent, within striking distance of 0.970 percent, a nine-month low hit in mid-August. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)