TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance plans to sell a record 149.7 trillion yen ($1.93 trillion) of bonds through regular auctions in the fiscal year from April, sources with knowledge of the planning told Reuters.

The ministry is considering raising the monthly issue of 20-year bonds by 100 billion yen, and also either the five-year bonds or 10-year bonds by that amount, the sources said.

The total sales of 149.7 trillion yen would be 4.8 trillion yen larger than this year's initial plan.

The size of the increase is mostly in line with market expectations and the market is likely to take the new plan in its stride, with many Japanese investors content with holding a large amount of Japanese government bonds.

Yet the sovereign debt crisis in Europe is making many investors nervous as Japan's public debt, already by far the biggest relative to economic size among the industrialised countries, keeps ballooning.

The official figures will be announced after the cabinet seals that year's budget, likely on Dec. 24. ($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)