TOKYO Nov 28 The yield on the key 10-year Japanese government bond fell to a 9 1/2-year low of 0.715 percent on Wednesday, affected by lack of progress in negotiations to resolve the U.S. "fiscal cliff" budget crisis and falls in Chinese shares.

Market players say JGB prices were also helped by prospects of month-end buying by pension funds, and the yield could fall below 0.7 percent.