* Ample supplies, Florida weather depress market
* Juice futures hit lowest level for 2012
NEW YORK, March 21 Orange juice futures ended
Wednesday at its lowest level for 2012 as ample supplies and
ideal weather in the citrus producing state of Florida depressed
the market and could keep it under pressure, dealers said.
The key May frozen concentrated orange juice sank
7.05 cents or by 4.5 percent, to close at $1.698 per lb, the
lowest settlement for the spot contract since late December
2011, according to Thomson Reuters Data.
Volume traded on Wednesday hit almost 2,500 lots, slightly
above the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
"There's no reason to own juice (futures)," said Country
Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith. "Supply is good. We have no
issue with weather."
The frost season is long done and the threat of storms that
normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is over two
months away. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.
Citrus trees in Florida, the top citrus growing state in the
United States, are maturing under excellent weather conditions.
Some in the trade said Florida's upcoming 2012/13 citrus
harvest may top the 147 million (90-lb) boxes of juice Florida
reaped in 2011/12.
Juice futures had rallied to record peaks in late January
above $2 a lb after the U.S. said it found a prohibited
fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which accounts for half
of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted tests and
excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have since
eased since there are more than enough supplies in the United
States for the domestic juice market.
Traders said the market could face further selling pressure
given the abundance of bearish market factors.
"We could easily go to $1.50 (basis the spot juice market),"
said Smith, adding that would be his downside target for the
market.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure in the
market, stood at 22,411 lots as of March 20, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor)