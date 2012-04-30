* Market falls 10-cent daily limit

* Trade looks ahead to storm season in June

NEW YORK, April 30 Orange juice futures closed sharply lower Monday on month-end liquidation after stalling in the upper end of their range and began to test the lower end of that band, analysts said.

Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 6.15 cents, or 4.15 percent, to close at $1.4185 per lb, moving from $1.485 to down the 10-cent daily limit at $1.38.

For the second position contract, it was the lowest settlement since early September 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed.

For the month, the contract dropped 13.77 percent. Over the last two months, the market has lost about a quarter in value, having stumbled badly since hitting a record top in January, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said July juice could not get past the top end of the range at $1.50 and slid below support at $1.42 and then $1.40 before recovering into the close of business.

Traders said the combination of good growing weather in major citrus producer Florida and weak retail demand has put pressure on juice contracts.

With little else going on, most awaited the seasonal premium buying when the annual Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1.

Volume on Monday was around 2,600 lots, about 10 percent over the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, amounted to 19,816 lots as of April 27, the lowest level since April 9 when the open interest stood near a 10-year low, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)