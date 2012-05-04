* Market sinks to lowest level since December 2009
* Large supplies, soft demand deflates juice prices
NEW YORK, May 4 Orange juice futures settled
Friday near a 2-1/2-year low on speculative fund selling as
large supplies and soft retail demand, due to competition from
other juice drinks, continued to savage the market, analysts
said.
"There is no support for the market fundamentally," a dealer
said, adding though the market is heavily oversold and could
bounce briefly next week.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 2.95
cents, or 2.3 percent, to finish at $1.2405 per lb, moving from
$1.228 to $1.2695. On the week, July dropped 16.2 percent in the
largest weekly move for the market since mid-July 2009, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
For the second position contract, it was the lowest
settlement since December 1, 2009, the data showed.
The 14-day relative strength index reading stood at 22. A
reading for a market under 30 is considered oversold.
Juice market values had plunged by a quarter in February and
March as fears faded of a supply crunch from the use of a
prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil.
Analysts said that despite news that Brazil's orange crop in
2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent year on year from the
bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12
, large supplies are still weighing on futures.
"The kind of flat demand we are seeing is not nearly enough
to make a dent on supplies," a trader said.
Expectations of large supplies is a key reason why prices
have shrunk from levels over $2 in January to its current level.
Traders said the juice market, basis July, now appears
headed below $1.20 although futures may derive support from
bargain hunting and the approach of the annual hurricane season
on June 1.
Volume on Friday was slightly over 1,550 lots, about 45
percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for
the second day in a row to 20,802 lots as of May 3, ICE Futures
U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob
Burgdorfer)