* Market sinks to lowest level since November 2009
* Supplies, weak demand weighs on prices
NEW YORK, May 8 The sell-off in U.S. orange
juice futures showed little signs of slowing on Tuesday, with
the market falling a seventh straight day and plumbing new lows
since 2009 due to concerns over a supply glut and weak demand.
"It's brutal, what's happening to orange juice," said Kevin
Sharpe, a broker at Basic Commodities Inc in Winter Park,
Florida. "The shorts are in control."
"The market will probably bounce between 20 and 30 cents
when it comes back up, but we aren't seeing that happen yet."
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 3.1
cents, or 2.6 percent, to end at $1.1670 a lb. It broke
technical support at $1.16, touching a session low at $1.1230,
which also marked a bottom since November 2009 for the benchmark
second position contract.
Since its last positive close of $1.41 on April 27, July
FCOJ has lost 21 percent in value.
For the year so far, the second month contract is down 32
percent after surging to a record in January over fears of a
supply crunch from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top
citrus producer Brazil.
The market should begin stabilizing as speculators begin
covering positions before the start of the annual hurricane
season on June 1. The storm season ends on Nov. 30.
Traders have forecast orange juice supplies to remain
abundant going forward although Brazil's crop in 2012/13 was
expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428
million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12.
Volume was at 2,031 lots, lower than the previous session's
tally of above 2,600 and nearly 4 percent below the 30-day norm,
preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for
the fourth day in a row to 21,854 lots as of May 7, the highest
level since March 21, 2012, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)