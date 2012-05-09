* Market rises first time in eight days
* More short-covering likely before hurricane season
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. orange juice futures closed
up on Wednesday, after a dive in prices over the past seven
sessions prompted players to buy into a market they believed was
on the verge of bottoming out, traders said.
"This looks like short-covering activity although what we
recovered today hardly compares to what's been lost over the
past week," said Sterling Smith, analyst at Country Hedging Inc.
in St Paul, Minnesota, who follows juice futures among other
commodities.
The key July contract for frozen concentrated orange
juice on ICE Futures U.S. rose 0.8 cents, or 0.7 percent, to end
at $1.1750 a lb. The session high was $1.2290 versus the low of
$1.1485.
July FCOJ had lost a cumulative 21 percent over seven
previous sessions, falling to the lowest levels since November
2009 for the benchmark second position contract. Even after
Wednesday's rebound, the contract remained down more than 31
percent for the year.
It's a far cry for a market that surged to record highs in
January over fears of a supply crunch from the use of a
prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil.
Traders have forecast orange juice supplies to remain
abundant going forward although Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is
expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428
million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12.
But some analysts, like Smith, think speculators may cover
more short positions before the start of the annual hurricane
season, which runs between June 1 and Nov. 30.
"We're looking at a 12 to 17 percent price premium from
current levels before the start of hurricane" season, Smith
said.
FCOJ volume on Wednesday was just above 1,360 lots, or about
40 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for
the fifth day in a row to 22,061 lots as of May 8, the highest
level since March 21, 2012, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan)