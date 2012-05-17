* Market trades at 2-1/2 yr low for third session running

* Juice contract drops almost 50 percent since record top in January

NEW YORK, May 17 Orange juice futures settled Thursday at a 2-1/2-year low as abundant supplies and weak retail demand put juice under even more pressure in a market that has lost nearly half its value since ascending to a record peak at the start of the year, analysts said.

Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 6.95 cents, or 6.16 percent, to end at $1.0585 per lb, dealing from $1.039 to $1.137. That marked the lowest close for the spot juice contract since Oct. 8, 2009 and the biggest one-day fall since mid-January, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"There's just nothing friendly about juice at all," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. "There are no storms out there (threatening Florida) and no interest (among investors) in buying it."

Florida is the top citrus producer in the United States.

The market has fallen almost 50 percent since soaring to a record in January due to fears of a supply crunch when it was discovered that a prohibited fungicide was used in the citrus exports of top producer and exporter Brazil.

Those fears have since vanished, and prices have plummeted in the face of abundant supplies and weak retail demand, trade sources said.

The market will start getting some support from premium buying after the start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1, dealers said. Storms forming in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea could sweep in and batter Florida's citrus groves. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

"We may take a run at $1, but hurricane season should help stabilize this market," a dealer said.

Volume on Thursday hit slightly over 2,100 lots, about a quarter below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose slightly to 22,574 lots as of May 16 as the market went up for the fourth session in a row, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.

"People are going short in juice," Scoville said. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)