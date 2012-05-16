* Large supplies, soft retail demand pressure prices
* Traders await support ahead of hurricane or near $1/lb
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. orange juice futures set a
2-1/2-year low for the second straight day on Wednesday as large
supplies and soft retail demand put more pressure on a market
that is already down by half from record highs early this year.
"You hit some stops and got below key support levels, and
then cascaded down to the next support levels," said Kevin
Sharpe, a juice broker at Florida's Basic Commodities,
describing the day's action on ICE Futures U.S.
"There's really no one interested in buying", considering
the build-up in warehouse supplies of FCOJ, he added.
Juice futures are down 50 percent since racing to all-time
highs of nearly $2.27 a lb in January. That high was set amid
fears of a supply crunch after the discovery of the use of
prohibited fungicide in citrus exports from top
producer/exporter Brazil.
The supply fears have all but receded in recent months, with
a bountiful harvest adding to warehoused inventories of FCOJ
while retail demand continues to sag.
In Wednesday's session on ICE Futures U.S., the key July
FCOJ contract, settled down 1.05 percent, or 1.2 cents,
at $1.1280 per lb.
The session low was $1.1035 -- which marked a trough dating
back to November 2009 for the front-month contract.
Despite the price tumble, traders and analysts have said for
weeks now that FCOJ was likely to see some support ahead of the
annual U.S. hurricane season between June 1 and Nov 30. In past
years, hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean
Sea have battered Florida's citrus groves.
Even if there was no immediate impact from the hurricane
factor, traders expect commercial buying to emerge once prices
near the $1 per lb level.
Trading volumes in FCOJ on Wednesday stood at 945 lots, down
60 percent from the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, grew to
22,479 lots as of May 14, from the prior day's count of 22,342
lots, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean and Barani Krishnan; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)