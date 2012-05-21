* Market rebounds for first time in five sessions

* Traders mull if market building a base or more losses likely

May 21 Orange juice futures settled higher on Monday as speculators covered short positions after the market slid to a 2-1/2 year low last week, brokers said, and analysts pondered whether the selling spree has ended.

In January, frozen concentrated orange juice futures charged to a record high over $2 a lb due to fears of import curbs on juice imports from top producer Brazil. Since then, juice futures have slumped more than 50 percent after those fears proved unfounded and supplies flooded the market.

A bank trader who follows the juice market said the sell-off "certainly seemed overdone" and added: "We will have to wait and see if it can hang onto the gains and build a base or not."

Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 4.60 cents, or 4.5 percent, to finish at $1.068 per lb, having traded from $1.0175 to $1.104.

The market rose over 8 percent to its session top at the start of Monday's trade, hitting automatic buy-order stops along the way, brokers said.

On Friday, the contract ended at $1.022 per lb as it closed at a 2-1/2 year low for the fourth session in a row. It was the lowest settlement for the spot juice contract since Oct. 8, 2009 and the one of the biggest weekly falls in the market's history, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The 14-day relative strength index reading of the market on Monday was at 27 against 20 in last Friday's session. A reading of 30 or below is considered oversold and one of 70 or higher is overbought.

Volume on Monday hit amounted to slightly over 1,800 lots, about a third under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

The juice market has been hit hard by the presence of ample supplies and the near ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus producer in the United States.

Despite the price slump, the level of open interest in juice futures has gone up. An indicator of investor interest, open interest rose for the sixth session running to 23,555 lots as of May 18, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.

"At a minimum, you have an increase in shorts (positions) in the (juice) market," an analyst said.

Traders said the selling spree should begin slowing down with the approach of the annual Atlantic hurricane season when investors engage in premium buying in case a storm rips through Florida's citrus groves.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)