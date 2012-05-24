* Market climbs on covering, but bears lurk

* Trade awaits start of hurricane season

NEW YORK, May 24 Orange juice futures settled sharply higher Thursday on speculative short-covering and bargain hunting in a recovery from the steep sell-off of the previous session, brokers said.

On Wednesday, juice posted the largest percentage daily loss for the day in the Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index.

"It pretty much grabbed back what it lost yesterday. We should consolidate here for now," a dealer said.

Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice ended up 6.20 cents, or 6 percent, at $1.093 per lb after trading from $1.03 to $1.118.

The contract had risen on Monday and Tuesday in a rebound from its close last Friday at a 2-1/2-year low of $1.022. It fell below $1 during that session to 97.10 cents.

Volume on Thursday amounted to about 1,800 lots, around a third below the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Traders said the market will be looking for leads in the coming days.

In January, frozen concentrated orange juice futures hit a record high of more than $2 a lb due to fears of U.S. curbs on juice imports from top producer Brazil because of that country's usage of a fungicide that is prohibited in the U.S.

Juice values have slid more than 50 percent since then after those fears proved unfounded and supplies flooded the market.

In addition to ample supplies, the juice market has been hit by ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the United States, as well as in Brazil.

Traders said the market now awaited the Atlantic hurricane season, when investors usually run the market up in case a severe storm smashes into the Sunshine State.

The trade took note of the U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasting for the Atlantic Ocean a "near normal" season of 9 to 15 tropical storms of which 4 to 8 will power into hurricanes.

The annual hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Juice traders pointed to the formation of tropical storm Alberto, the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.

Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, rose for the third session running to stand at 23,733 lots as of May 23, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)