CORRECTED-Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
* Thin trade as market hit by spec sales
* Trade braces for start of hurricane season Friday
May 30 Orange juice futures finished easier Wednesday on sales by small speculators as players awaited the start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season on Friday, brokers said.
Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice slipped 0.80 cent to conclude at $1.1085 per lb after trading from $1.084 to $1.1275. It was an inside day as that trading range held within Tuesday's $1.0785 to $1.1735 band.
Volume was almost 2,000 lots, about a third below the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"It just drifting along. There is no weather news at this time to give it a jolt," a dealer said.
The market took note that Tropical Storm Beryl cut across northern Florida and southern Georgia. Two storms have already formed before the official start of hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.
A juice trader said Beryl may encourage some investors to begin building a premium on hurricane season given its strong early start. Tropical storm Alberto formed recently, becoming the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.
Fundamentally, prices have struggled in the face of ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the United States, weak retail demand and ample supplies from the Sunshine State as well as top producer Brazil.
Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 24,531 lots as of May 29, the highest such level since Feb. 9, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Hurricane season Take A Look (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)
Feb 15 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors, will face ever greater pressure to slice costs and slow-growing divisions now that activist investor Trian Partners is a major shareholder.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called tax code revisions a critical way to boost the nation's economy as he kicked off a White House meeting with chief executive officers of Target Corp, Best Buy Co Inc and six other major retailers.