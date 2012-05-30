* Thin trade as market hit by spec sales

* Trade braces for start of hurricane season Friday

May 30 Orange juice futures finished easier Wednesday on sales by small speculators as players awaited the start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season on Friday, brokers said.

Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice slipped 0.80 cent to conclude at $1.1085 per lb after trading from $1.084 to $1.1275. It was an inside day as that trading range held within Tuesday's $1.0785 to $1.1735 band.

Volume was almost 2,000 lots, about a third below the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"It just drifting along. There is no weather news at this time to give it a jolt," a dealer said.

The market took note that Tropical Storm Beryl cut across northern Florida and southern Georgia. Two storms have already formed before the official start of hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.

A juice trader said Beryl may encourage some investors to begin building a premium on hurricane season given its strong early start. Tropical storm Alberto formed recently, becoming the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.

Fundamentally, prices have struggled in the face of ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the United States, weak retail demand and ample supplies from the Sunshine State as well as top producer Brazil.

Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 24,531 lots as of May 29, the highest such level since Feb. 9, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Hurricane season Take A Look (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)