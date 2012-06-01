* Juice reels from losses in outside markets
* Start of hurricane season trims market losses
NEW YORK, June 1 Orange juice futures finished
lower due to light investor sales as weak outside markets
pressured the juice complex although losses were pared by the
start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season on Friday, brokers
said.
A weak U.S. jobs report aggravated fears of a global slump
and sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets,
pressuring many commodity markets as a result.
Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice shed
0.35 cent to finish at $1.117 per lb after trading from $1.091
to $1.125.
For the week, the market ended up 2.2 percent.
But juice futures sank in May by 21 percent, the biggest
monthly percentage loss since declining 22.13 percent in
December 1996, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Volume on Friday was almost 4,000 lots, some 40 percent
above the 30-day moving average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"There was mild profit-taking after a little bit of a
bounce," Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at
Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, said in
alluding to the modest gains notched by the juice market for
most of the week.
One of the factors which served to pare market losses was
Friday's opening of the annual Atlantic hurricane season.
The season got off to a running start with two tropical
storms, Alberto and Beryl, forming days before the official kick
off. The season ends on Nov. 30.
Alberto was the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since
2003.
The hurricane-premium buying has helped shore up a
fundamentally weak juice market.
Juice futures have struggled in the face of ideal growing
weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the U.S., weak
retail demand and ample supplies from top producer Brazil.
Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, stood at
25,270 lots as of May 31, the highest such level since Feb. 7,
ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)