* Up 1.6 pct for session; gains nearly 5 pct over 2 days
* Market helped by commods rally after hurricane buying on
Wed
* Some see resistance building after 2-day gain
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. orange juice futures rose
for a second straight day on Tuesday after a broad commodities
rebound gave investors further reason to support a market
emerging from its worst monthly battering in more than 15 years.
Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice
settled up 1.80 cents, or about 1.6 percent, at $1.1660 per lb
after trading from $1.1480 to $1.1840.
With Tuesday's 3 percent gain brought on by speculative
buying related to hurricane concerns near orange state Florida,
the benchmark contract stands up nearly 5 percent for the month.
Juice suffered its worst price drop in more than 15 years in
May after commodities as a whole sold off on risk aversion
sparked by the euro zone crisis and global economic worries.
July FCOJ finished May down 20 percent, the biggest slide since
December 1996 for a benchmark juice contract.
"Juice had become so incredibly cheap that people saw
justification for price recovery the last two days," said James
Cordier, founder and president at Liberty Trading Group in
Tampa, Florida.
"That said, I think the market's gearing toward resistance
again at $1.20. If it gets to that price, I think you're going
to see a lot of sellers in juice."
Volume in Wednesday's FCOJ trading was just above the 30-day
average, with 1,913 lots changing hands, Reuters data showed.
Fundamentally, the outlook for juice is bearish, with
supplies in Florida plentiful and retail demand weak.
Inventories from top citrus producer Brazil are also ample.
Players are expecting price spikes anyway if the annual
Atlantic hurricane season, now in its first week, surprises.
On Tuesday, the market saw premium buying after early scare
from tropical storms Alberto and Beryl which formed last week,
days before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season.
Alberto was also the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic
since 2003.
The storm season officially ends Nov. 30.
Open interest in FCOJ, an indicator of investor interest,
stood at 26,883 lots as of June 5, down from 26,893 on June 4,
data from ICE Futures U.S. showed.
