NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. orange juice futures fell on Thursday as traders took profit on gains in the previous two sessions, to keep prices in line with the ample supply and weak retail demand for the commodity.

ICE Futures' benchmark frozen concentrated orange juice futures for July settled down 1 cent, or 0.9 percent, at $1.1560 per lb. It traded from $1.12 to $1.1890.

"The market's seen a decent pop in the last two days and people reckoned it's time to take some profit given the fundamentals for juice," said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.

Juice suffered its worst price drop in more than 15 years in May after commodities as a whole sold off on risk aversion sparked by the euro zone crisis and global economic worries. July FCOJ finished May down 20 percent, the biggest slide since December 1996 for a benchmark juice contract.

On Tuesday through Wednesday, the July contract gained nearly 5 percent in all on speculative buying related to hurricane concerns near the orange state, Florida.

Fundamentally, the outlook for juice is bearish, with supplies in Florida plentiful and retail demand weak. Inventories from top citrus producer Brazil are also ample.

Players are expecting price spikes anyway if the annual Atlantic hurricane season, now in its first week, surprises.

Some began building a hurricane premium into the market this week after tropical storms Alberto and Beryl began forming in the Atlantic last week, days before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. Alberto was also the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.

The storm season officially ends Nov. 30.

Open interest in FCOJ, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 26,959 lots as of June 6, up from 26,883 on June 5, data from ICE Futures U.S. showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)