By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 8 Orange juice futures fell for a second straight day on Friday as investors weighed the markets' ample supply and weak retail demand against an immediate absence of storm danger to orange groves in top producing state Florida.

ICE Futures' benchmark frozen concentrated orange juice futures for July settled down 1.95 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $1.1365 per lb. It traded from $1.1550 to $1.1205.

For the week, however, July FCOJ showed a mild gain of 0.3 percent.

"I think people were still taking profit from this week's run-up because there was no immediate threat to supply from any hurricane or whatsoever," said Kevin Sharpe, a juice broker at Basic Commodities in Winter Park, Florida.

Juice suffered its worst price drop in more than 15 years in May after commodities as a whole sold off on risk aversion sparked by the euro zone crisis and global economic worries. July FCOJ finished May down 20 percent, the biggest slide since December 1996 for a benchmark juice contract.

But on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the July contract gained nearly 5 percent in all on speculative buying related to hurricane concerns near the orange state, Florida.

Fundamentally, the outlook for juice is bearish, with supplies in Florida plentiful and retail demand weak. Inventories from top citrus producer Brazil are also ample.

Players are expecting price spikes anyway if the annual Atlantic hurricane season, now in its first week, surprises.

Some began building a hurricane premium into the market after tropical storms Alberto and Beryl began forming in the Atlantic last week, days before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. Alberto was also the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.

The storm season officially ends Nov. 30.

Open interest in FCOJ, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 27,131 lots as of June 7, up from 26,959 on June 6, data from ICE Futures U.S. showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Bernard Orr)