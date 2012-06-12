(Drops extraneous word in headline. No change to text)

* Juice slips for 4th straight session on speculative sales

* USDA ups Florida 2011/12 citrus crop to 146.2 mln boxes

NEW YORK, June 12 Orange juice futures finished lower on Tuesday on speculative selling after the government raised its production estimate for Florida's citrus crop, brokers said.

Orange juice has closed lower for four consecutive session.

Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice slid 3.00 cents, or 2.65 percent, to close at $1.1005 per lb, after moving from $1.0825 to $1.135.

Volume on Tuesday was almost 2,600 lots, about 7 percent below the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The market ran into some pressure after the U.S. Agriculture Department increased its estimate of Florida's 2011/12 citrus crop to 146.2 million (90-lb) boxes from 145.2 million in last month's USDA report, traders said.

Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research for Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, said the market's outlook remained bearish due to ample supplies and weak retail demand.

Traders said there seemed ample support at the $1.05 level, basis July.

The market grinded higher recently on premium buying caused in part by the early start to the annual tropical storm season, which officially began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Tropical storms Alberto and Beryl formed days before the start of the season last week. Alberto was the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.

Fundamentally, the outlook for the market is bearish. Supplies were plentiful while retail demand was weak. Supplies from top producer Brazil were also plentiful.

Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 27,217 lots as of June 11, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.

Volume traded on Monday, June 11, was at 1,781 lots, the exchange said. Hurricane season Take A Look (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)