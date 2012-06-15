* Juice falls despite gains in other commodities

* Greek election take center stage

NEW YORK, June 15 Orange juice futures finished Friday with small losses as the heavy rollover business was completed earlier in the week and ample supply, tame demand and fair weather in top producer Florida left little reason to buy juice.

"We finally got most of the rolling of juice out of the way. Beyond that, there was no real compelling reason to buy juice," said Jack Scoville, commodities broker at Price Group, noting that prices were just fractionally lower and in a tight range.

Key July frozen concentrated orange juice ended down 0.45 cent at $1.0930 per lb. It held to a modest trading band between $1.09 to $1.1270.

July volume came in at 1,251 lots, with open interest at 11,964 lots, less than a month before the contract expires.

While some rollover trade continued, as positions were moved out of spot July futures and into later-dated contracts, the majority of the outstanding juice contracts were rolled earlier in the week to meet deadlines at large index funds.

Otherwise, brokers said, hefty orange supplies and lackluster retail demand caused some selling.

"We've got a market that has plenty of supply out there and the weather's been good. So, to try and extend rallies is pretty difficult," Scoville said.

The uncertainty of Sunday's Greek election also pressured juice, but intervention promised by central banks to counteract any negative reaction to the vote in financial and commodity markets put a floor under prices.

"You have a weekend where the Greek vote is happening and the Europeans are a big source of export demand for both the U.S. and Brazilian juice. No one is very interested in owning juice and this weekend that's especially true," the broker said.

Whatever the result of Greece's crunch elections on Sunday, many financial and commodity markets are expected to be hit with selling. Even the best-case scenario of a win for pro-debt-bailout parties may provide only a short-lived rally.

Investors are worried about the ability of Greece - a country that entered its fifth year of recession - to keep to austerity measures in return for bailout money to stay afloat.

Elsewhere, a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Brazil said, "The mid-year 2011/12 Brazilian orange crop is estimated at 467 million boxes, down 63 million boxes from the 2010/11 mid-year crop."

Florida's weather has been near ideal for citrus farmers, though a low pressure area in the South is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Volume traded on Thursday came to 1,352 lots, U.S. ICE Futures data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 27,544 lots as of June 14. (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)