* Juice climbs on speculative short-covering
* Market keeps monitoring weather near Florida
NEW YORK, June 18 Orange juice futures settled
higher on Monday on modest speculative buying, with players
content to keep tabs on weather news over citrus groves in the
major growing state of Florida, analysts said.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 3.25
cents, or by 2.97 percent, to close $1.1255 per lb, after
trading from $1.0965 to $1.1365.
Volume on Monday stood slightly under 2,300 lots, about a
fifth under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Jack Scoville, an analyst for The Price Group, said the
market was getting a slight boost from covering by small
investors.
"There's no weather (system) at all" to jolt juice futures,
he said.
Traders said most of the activity was in switch trade as
players moved out of positions in the spot July contract and
into the back contracts.
Fundamentally, traders said the market has come under
pressure from ample supplies and lackluster retail demand.
The absence of a storm threat to Florida, the top citrus
growing region of the United States, has kept market bears
firmly in charge.
Weather in the Sunshine State has been near ideal for citrus
farmers.
Volume traded on Friday amounted to around 2,656 lots, U.S.
ICE Futures data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at
26,879 lots as of June 15, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)