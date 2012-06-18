* Juice climbs on speculative short-covering

* Market keeps monitoring weather near Florida

NEW YORK, June 18 Orange juice futures settled higher on Monday on modest speculative buying, with players content to keep tabs on weather news over citrus groves in the major growing state of Florida, analysts said.

Key July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 3.25 cents, or by 2.97 percent, to close $1.1255 per lb, after trading from $1.0965 to $1.1365.

Volume on Monday stood slightly under 2,300 lots, about a fifth under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Jack Scoville, an analyst for The Price Group, said the market was getting a slight boost from covering by small investors.

"There's no weather (system) at all" to jolt juice futures, he said.

Traders said most of the activity was in switch trade as players moved out of positions in the spot July contract and into the back contracts.

Fundamentally, traders said the market has come under pressure from ample supplies and lackluster retail demand.

The absence of a storm threat to Florida, the top citrus growing region of the United States, has kept market bears firmly in charge.

Weather in the Sunshine State has been near ideal for citrus farmers.

Volume traded on Friday amounted to around 2,656 lots, U.S. ICE Futures data showed.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 26,879 lots as of June 15, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)