* Speculative short-covering sparks market advance
* Market players keep eye on Florida weather news
NEW YORK, June 19 Orange juice futures settled
on Tuesday at a six-week high on speculative buying inspired in
part by a weak dollar and firm commodity markets, analysts said.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice jumped 7.20
cents, or 6.4 percent, to close at $1.1975 per lb after trading
from $1.1245 to $1.205.
It was the loftiest close for the spot juice contract since
the middle of May, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Sterling Smith, vice-president for commodity research at
Citibank's Institutional Client Group, said juice saw a late
speculative led bounce in the market.
Sentiment was buoyed in part by news that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may consider further stimulus as part of attempts to
stabilize financial markets. That, of course, weakened the
dollar.
The trade monitored weather conditions in Florida, the
country's leading citrus producer.
Volume traded on Tuesday amounted to almost 3,000 lots,
about 5 percent above the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at
26,675 lots as of June 18, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
