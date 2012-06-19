* Speculative short-covering sparks market advance

* Market players keep eye on Florida weather news

NEW YORK, June 19 Orange juice futures settled on Tuesday at a six-week high on speculative buying inspired in part by a weak dollar and firm commodity markets, analysts said.

Key July frozen concentrated orange juice jumped 7.20 cents, or 6.4 percent, to close at $1.1975 per lb after trading from $1.1245 to $1.205.

It was the loftiest close for the spot juice contract since the middle of May, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Sterling Smith, vice-president for commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group, said juice saw a late speculative led bounce in the market.

Sentiment was buoyed in part by news that the U.S. Federal Reserve may consider further stimulus as part of attempts to stabilize financial markets. That, of course, weakened the dollar.

The trade monitored weather conditions in Florida, the country's leading citrus producer.

Volume traded on Tuesday amounted to almost 3,000 lots, about 5 percent above the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 26,675 lots as of June 18, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)