* Players unwind positions in spot July contract

* Florida weather monitored by market participants

NEW YORK, June 21 Orange juice futures ended mostly lower Thursday in switch trade and speculative selling as traders looked ahead to first notice day for deliveries at the end of next week, analysts said.

Key September frozen concentrated orange juice declined 1.25 cents, or 1.07 percent, to end at $1.155 per lb, dealing from $1.1475 to $1.178.

On Wednesday, the contract finished at $1.1675, the loftiest close for the second position juice contract since June 7, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Spot July added 0.50 cent on Thursday to close at $1.234. The rest lost 1.50 to 1.65 cents.

Spread trade was a feature as investors transferred positions out of the spot month and into the back contracts before July deliveries begin.

"It's mainly spread trade and the anticipation is there will be a large taker for delivery," a dealer said.

Analysts said the market is also building up a premium as the calendar approaches the time when storm activity picks up in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea basin.

Most storms, which would menace the citrus farms in top producer Florida, usually form in mid-to-late July and into October, market sources said.

Volume traded on Thursday was about 3,600 lots, almost a third above the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the fourth session in a row to stand at 25,310 lots as of June 20, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)