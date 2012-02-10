(Correcting to show prices dropped for fourth time in five
sessions in bullet points and first paragraph)
* Market down for fourth time in 5 sessions
* Uncertainty lingers over Brazil juice imports
* Coming up: USDA update on Florida citrus crop on Thursday
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Orange juice futures
settled lower Tuesday on investor liquidation as the market lost
ground for the fourth time in five sessions while the trade
cautiously awaited news on Brazil juice imports and awaited a
government crop report this week, analysts said.
The key March frozen concentrated orange juice contract
dropped 5.65 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to finish at
$1.9585 per lb, trading from $1.9155 to $2.0205.
Benchmark March hit an all-time peak at $2.2695 per lb two
weeks ago on speculation the United States may ban Brazilian
juice imports.
"We're seeing liquidation before the report," said The Price
Group analyst Jack Scoville, referring to the U.S. Agriculture
Department's monthly supply/demand report containing an update
on Florida's 2011/12 citrus crop.
The report is due out on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT).
Traders expect USDA's estimate for Florida output to be
unchanged to slightly lower from last month's government
estimate of 147 million (90-lb) boxes.
Traders said there remained a lot of uncertainty over
Brazilian juice imports. The market took note of news that
Brazil's juice industry is shipping only non-concentrated
product to the U.S. to comply with a ban on the fungicide
carbendazim.
Brazil is the world's top citrus producer and accounts for
half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S.
supplies.
Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such as
Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute Maid
in a blend with oranges from Florida.
Given the uncertainty, investors have recently reduced their
exposure to the juice market. Market open interest, an indicator
of investor presence in the market, stood at 25,879 lots as of
Feb. 6. Last Friday open interest was 25,603 lots, the lowest
since Dec. 27, data from ICE Futures U.S. showed.
Volume on Tuesday was more than 3,300 lots late in New York
business, some 8 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters
preliminary data showed.
On Monday, the exchange said 2,031 lots were traded.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)