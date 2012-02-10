* Market hit by liquidation, stop-loss sales
* Trade remains uncertain over Brazil juice imports
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Orange juice futures
finished Friday at a fresh one-month low on investor sales,
dropping for the fourth session in a row, and analysts expected
more losses next week.
Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice fell
3.95 cents or 2.08 percent to finish at $1.858 per lb, trading
from $1.8145 to $1.908. It was the lowest intra-day low since
the middle of last month, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Since March hit an all-time high of $2.2695 about two weeks
ago on speculation that the United States might ban Brazilian
juice imports, the market has lost a fifth in value.
"It's long liquidation and profit-taking," said
Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.
The market continued to pull back from the record highs hit
over fears that Brazil juice imports may be banned for using a
prohibited fungicide. Those fears have eased.
Brazil is the world's top citrus producer, accounting for
half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S.
supplies. Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such
as Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute
Maid in a blend with oranges from Florida.
Traders said that with retail demand at a stagnant level,
there seems little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian
imports.
Given the uncertainty over Brazil, investors have been
reducing their exposure in the juice market. Open interest, an
indicator of investor presence in the market, stood at 25,164
lots as of Feb. 8, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
Volume on Friday amounted to nearly 4,000 lots late in New
York business, over a quarter above the 30-day norm, Thomson
Reuters preliminary data showed.
On Thursday, the exchange said 4,133 lots changed hands.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)