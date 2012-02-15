* Strength in commods, ags boosts citrus market sentiment
* OJ hits a one-week high but closes off early peak
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Orange juice futures
finished up on Wednesday, ending a six-session losing streak, as
bargain hunting and strength in other commodities triggered
buying after its pullback from record high.
Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice rose
2.15 cents to close at $1.8610 per lb, trading from $1.8100 to
$1.9395 - a one-week high.
A rally in crude oil, gold and agricultural commodities led
by soy boosted buying sentiment in the citrus market, which had
been pressured by the continued unwinding of bullish bets,
analysts said.
The market has lost around a fifth of its value since March
hit an all-time high of $2.2695 about two weeks ago due to
speculation that the United States might ban Brazilian juice
imports.
The market continued to pull back from the record highs
after fears eased that imports of Brazilian juice may be banned
due to the presence of a fungicide prohibited in the United
States.
Brazil is the world's top citrus producer, accounting for
half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S.
supplies. Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such
as Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute
Maid in a blend with oranges from Florida.
Traders said that with retail demand at a stagnant level,
there seems little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian
imports.
Investors have been reducing their exposure in the juice
market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the
market, has dropped about 10 percent to 24,027 lots as of
Tuesday versus its peak two weeks ago, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.
Volume on Wednesday totaled 3,600 lots late in New York
business, almost 35 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson
Reuters preliminary data showed.
On Tuesday, the exchange said, 2,059 lots changed hands.
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)