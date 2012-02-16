* FDA declines to lower fungicide tolerance level for
imports
* Trader says market impact should be minimal after FDA move
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Orange juice futures
finished lower on Thursday, resuming its pullback from record
highs, as the market digested news the U.S. Food and Drugs
Administration declined a request to change the tolerance levels
of a banned fungicide in imports.
After Thursday's market close, the FDA said it declined to
change the levels it will accept of carbendazim, an illegal
fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry.
The Brazilian and U.S. juice industry groups had asked the
FDA to allow higher levels of the fungicide until June 2013 to
allow the industry time to switch to another option.
"I don't think that this is going to have any impact on the
market. It's not surprising that the FDA said no as it is not
going to change its standing until it's done more scientific
research," said Kevin Sharpe, broker of Basic Commodities.
Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice fell
1.05 cent to close at $1.8505 per lb, trading from $1.8335 to
$1.8630.
The market has lost around a fifth of its value since March
hit an all-time high of $2.2695 about two weeks ago due to
speculation that the United States might ban Brazilian juice
imports.
Brazil is the world's top citrus producer, accounting for
half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S.
supplies. Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such
as Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute
Maid in a blend with oranges from Florida.
Traders said that with retail demand at a stagnant level,
there seems little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian
imports.
Investors have been reducing their exposure in the juice
market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the
market, has dropped about 10 percent to 23,789 lots as of
Wednesday versus its peak two weeks ago, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.
Volume on Thursday totaled 3,400 lots late in New York
business, almost 40 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson
Reuters preliminary data showed.
On Wednesday, the exchange said, 3,689 lots changed hands.
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Marguerita Choy)