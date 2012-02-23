* OJ snaps back from key area of support

* Market remains in consolidation, awaits FDA

NEW YORK, Feb 23 Orange juice futures jumped over 2 percent on Thursday, pushing back near the top of its recent trading band, as players await news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on banned fungicide in juice imports.

It was the market's biggest one-day gain in nearly a month as prices bounced back from the $1.75 per lb level, an area of support that should continue to hold as long as the fate of Brazilian juice imports remains unclear, analysts said.

"We are still waiting on news from the FDA, and how they will move forward with the issue of Brazilian oranges," said Sterling Smith, senior analyst with Country Hedging Inc.

"That will continue to support the market, near term, near $1.75. If nothing changes, you could probably figure $1.87 to $1.90 will be the top of the end of the range."

Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice jumped 5.00 cents to close at $1.8380 per lb, after dealing from $1.78 to $1.8545.

The nearby March contract also ended up 5.00 cents at $1.8730 a lb.

Prices snapped back after losing around a fifth of their value since the March contract soared to an all-time high of $2.2695 on Jan. 23, over speculation of a U.S. ban on Brazilian juice imports.

Last Friday, the market rallied over 1 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had turned down a request to change its acceptable levels of carbendazim, a fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry.

The FDA's decision will likely force Brazil, the world's top OJ producer, to stop exporting concentrated orange juice to the United States.

Volume on Thursday reached 3,054 lots late in New York business, down more than half from Wednesday, when close to 6,500 lots traded hands. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; editing by Jim Marshall)