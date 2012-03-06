* OJ falls on profit-taking after recent rally

* Trade awaits USDA crop report this week

NEW YORK, March 6 Orange juice futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as investors took profits on the recent rally ignited by worries about juice imports from the world's top producer Brazil.

Investors cashed in on the more than 10 percent rise in February as the threat of frost in Florida's groves diminished, analysts said.

"Given the current price levels and where we are in the calendar there's not a lot of frost risk in this market," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"That led to some profit-taking on the rally," he added.

Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice settled down 2.25 cents at $1.8985 per lb after trading from 1.85 to $1.93.

Traders awaited a USDA Florida citrus output report due on Friday.

Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers.

Volume on Tuesday reached just over 1,572 lots, more than half the market's 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)