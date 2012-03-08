Kraft Heinz proposes merger deal which Unilever rejects
LONDON, Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
* OJ trades in a band, consolidates
* Trade awaits USDA crop report tomorrow
NEW YORK, March 8 Orange juice futures closed firmer Thursday on light investor buying as market players adjusted positions in front of a government crop report on Friday, analysts said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report will update the Florida 2011/12 citrus production forecast at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 1.25 cents to end at $1.8975 per lb, dealing from $1.8675 to $1.91. It was an inside day for the third session in a row because the range was within Wednesday's $1.863 to $1.9115 band. Tuesday's range was $1.85 to $1.93.
Volume traded Thursday stood around 550 lots, over three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"It's just drifting around here before the report is released although no one is expecting any surprise from the data," a dealer said.
Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers has kept prices supported the past few weeks. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
LONDON, Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
Feb 17 J.M. Smucker Co reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of its Folgers coffee and pet snacks.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.