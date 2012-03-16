* Futures slides on small spec sales
* Market keeping eye on Florida weather
NEW YORK, March 16 Orange juice futures
closed lower Friday for the second straight session due to sales
by small investors in another low volume day as the market
awaited news on Braziian juice imports or weather in top U.S.
growing state Florida, analysts said.
Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice
slipped 0.70 cent to finish at $1.869 per lb, trading from
$1.852 to $1.903. The market is down 1 percent on the week.
Volume was slightly over 1,000 lots, almost around
two-thirds below the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters
data. It would be the first time in 8 sessions that volume went
over 1,000 lots.
The Thursday volume of 482 lots is the lowest since Sept. 2,
2011, according to ICE Futures U.S. data.
"It just backing and filling. There's just no news at this
time to drive it either way," a dealer said.
Fundamentally, the juice trade is waiting for further news
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on what will
eventually happen to Brazilian juice imports.
Traders said the market is monitoring weather conditions
over the major growing state of Florida.
But there is no weather scare at this time and the start of
the annual Atlantic hurricane season is 2-1/2 months away.
The U.S. government's recent crop report last week showed no
surprise and underscored the fact supplies are ample.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report last Friday estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production
at 147 million (90-lb) boxes, up from its estimate of 146
million boxes in the previous month. The month before that, USDA
forecast output at 147 million boxes.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)